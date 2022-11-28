 
entertainment
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey take a stroll in Beverly Hills after Tokyo tour

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber channeled comfy and casual vibes as they stepped out in California this weekend.

The pair was spotted taking a stroll in Beverly Hills on Sunday. They looked happy to be back in the United States after celebrating Hailey's 26th birthday in Tokyo.

Justin, 28, sported casual style as he looked comfortable in a white sweater. He added white pants with twisted symbols running up and down the stylish trousers.

The Yummy singer accessorized his look with glasses and a backwards blue cap as he was clicked by paps.

Hailey, on the other hand, sported a black sweater, blue jeans and thin black sunglasses protecting his eyes which went perfect for the daytime outing.

The super model walked in black and white sneakers, and styled her brown hair in a pulled-back tight bun.

Hailey added gold earrings to her look and flashed a small smile as she continued to walk besides Justin.

The couple's outing in Beverly Hill came after they celebrated Hailey's 26th birthday alongside a few of her friends in Tokyo, Japan.

Hailey was joined by her husband, close friend Kendall Jenner as well as Justine Skye. The model also shared glimpse of her fun trip with her fans on social media.

