Shakira expresses her dislike for Gerard Pique at son’s basketball game 

Monday Nov 28 2022
Monday Nov 28, 2022

Shakira seemingly made obscene hand gesture at her ex partner Gerard Pique at her son Milan's basketball game.

A video shown on Spanish program Socialite exposed the Waka Waka hitmaker showing her middle finger to the sports star.

“There is no room for doubt,” the show host said as per a report published by Marca Magazine. “We see how Shakira raises her finger to make an obscene sign.”

“Everything indicates that it is directed at her ex, who is also on the field at the time,” the host added.

The publication further revealed that the Columbian singer ignored Pique’s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, at the awkward encounter.

Not only that, Shakira also snubbed the footballer’s mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, who is said to be Shakira’s ally in Pique’s family.

This comes after Shakira claimed that she had “no firm commitment” with Pique till the birth of their second baby boy, Sasha, in 2015.

