 
entertainment
Monday Nov 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B discusses her experience with grief after tragic death of Takeoff: ‘Offset randomly cry’

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 28, 2022

Cardi B discusses her experience with grief after tragic death of Takeoff: ‘Offset randomly cry’
Cardi B discusses her experience with grief after tragic death of Takeoff: ‘Offset randomly cry’

Losing your loved one can never be easy for anyone to cope with it, same goes for Cardi B who is mourning the loss of the late rapper Takeoff, who was the cousin and Migos bandmate of her husband Offset.

Speaking about her grief, the WAP rapper said she and the Migos hitmaker have been trying to live their lives “normally” – but have struggled to cope with their actual feelings.

“We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” she told “The Neighborhood Talk,” adding, “I feel like if I talk about – the internet’s so desensitized – how we really feel, what wereally been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy.’

“We don’t want no sympathy,” Cardi continued. “We ain’t no charity case, but no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, Trying to make him crack a smile.

The Bodak Yellow rapper, 30, said seeing Offset “randomly cry” has broken her heart. She acknowledged that since it’s been a few weeks since Takeoff’s tragic shooting, people are starting to feel more “comfortable trying to be funny.”

Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston after an altercation broke out over a game of dice on Nov. 1. He was 28.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene.

More From Entertainment:

Amanda Holden shares a sweet snap with lookalike daughters

Amanda Holden shares a sweet snap with lookalike daughters

‘The Crown:’ Ed McVey’s first look as young Prince William sends internet into frenzy

‘The Crown:’ Ed McVey’s first look as young Prince William sends internet into frenzy
Victoria Beckham leaves fans in awe as she flashes her rare gorgeous smile

Victoria Beckham leaves fans in awe as she flashes her rare gorgeous smile

Meghan Markle ‘adamant’ she’ll ‘do it all’ on her own

Meghan Markle ‘adamant’ she’ll ‘do it all’ on her own
Elizabeth Debicki feels media took away Diana’s ‘most valuable’ possession

Elizabeth Debicki feels media took away Diana’s ‘most valuable’ possession

Kendall Jenner hits gym with Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye amid Harry Styles rumors

Kendall Jenner hits gym with Hailey Bieber, Justine Skye amid Harry Styles rumors
Shakira expresses her dislike for Gerard Pique at son’s basketball game

Shakira expresses her dislike for Gerard Pique at son’s basketball game

Comedian Jay Leno looks in good spirits after fiery accident

Comedian Jay Leno looks in good spirits after fiery accident
Adele wins hearts as she stops Las Vegas show to honour friend’s mother

Adele wins hearts as she stops Las Vegas show to honour friend’s mother

Meghan Markle feeling ‘betrayed’ by Prince Harry, William

Meghan Markle feeling ‘betrayed’ by Prince Harry, William
Ben Affleck rocks chic winter look as he takes kids on Farmers Market trip

Ben Affleck rocks chic winter look as he takes kids on Farmers Market trip

Kelsey Parker opens up about how people behave after Tom’s death

Kelsey Parker opens up about how people behave after Tom’s death