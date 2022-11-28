Cardi B discusses her experience with grief after tragic death of Takeoff: ‘Offset randomly cry’

Losing your loved one can never be easy for anyone to cope with it, same goes for Cardi B who is mourning the loss of the late rapper Takeoff, who was the cousin and Migos bandmate of her husband Offset.

Speaking about her grief, the WAP rapper said she and the Migos hitmaker have been trying to live their lives “normally” – but have struggled to cope with their actual feelings.

“We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside our hearts have been so heavy,” she told “The Neighborhood Talk,” adding, “I feel like if I talk about – the internet’s so desensitized – how we really feel, what wereally been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy.’

“We don’t want no sympathy,” Cardi continued. “We ain’t no charity case, but no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, Trying to make him crack a smile.

The Bodak Yellow rapper, 30, said seeing Offset “randomly cry” has broken her heart. She acknowledged that since it’s been a few weeks since Takeoff’s tragic shooting, people are starting to feel more “comfortable trying to be funny.”

Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston after an altercation broke out over a game of dice on Nov. 1. He was 28.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was pronounced dead at the scene.