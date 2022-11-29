Netflix: List of top 20 trending movies and series to binge-watch

Netflix released a wide collection of exciting and interesting movies in every genre for its subscribers to entertain them.
Here's the list of Netflix's top 20 globally trending movies and series:
Netflix top 20 trending movies list:
- The Noel Diary
- The Swimmers
- Slumberland
- Lesson Plan
- Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
- Falling for Christmas
- Le Patient
- Enola Holmes 2
- The Wonder
- Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
- The Croods: A New Age
- GodFather
- Christmas with You
- Dhokha: Round D Corner
- Who's a Good Boy?
- Malazgirt 1071
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Padavettu
- Medieval
- Monica, O My Darling
Netflix top 20 trending series list:
- Wednesday
- 1899
- The Crown
- Elite
- Manifest
- Dead to Me
- One of Us Is Lying
- Blood & Water
- Til Money Do Us Part
- Shuroop
- Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar
- Blood, Sex and royalty
- Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
- The Blacklist
- Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
- First Love
- Our Universe
- Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
- Somebody
- Riverdale