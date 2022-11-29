 
entertainment
Netflix: List of top 20 trending movies and series to binge-watch

Netflix: List of top 20 trending movies and series to binge-watch

Netflix released a wide collection of exciting and interesting movies in every genre for its subscribers to entertain them.

Here's the list of Netflix's top 20 globally trending movies and series:

Netflix top 20 trending movies list:

  1. The Noel Diary
  2. The Swimmers
  3. Slumberland
  4. Lesson Plan
  5. Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
  6. Falling for Christmas
  7. Le Patient
  8. Enola Holmes 2
  9. The Wonder
  10. Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
  11. The Croods: A New Age
  12. GodFather
  13. Christmas with You
  14. Dhokha: Round D Corner
  15. Who's a Good Boy?
  16. Malazgirt 1071
  17. How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  18. Padavettu
  19. Medieval
  20. Monica, O My Darling

Netflix top 20 trending series list:

  1. Wednesday
  2. 1899
  3. The Crown
  4. Elite
  5. Manifest
  6. Dead to Me
  7. One of Us Is Lying
  8. Blood & Water
  9. Til Money Do Us Part
  10. Shuroop
  11. Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar
  12. Blood, Sex and royalty
  13. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  14. The Blacklist
  15. Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
  16. First Love
  17. Our Universe
  18. Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
  19. Somebody
  20. Riverdale 

