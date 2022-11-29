 
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
Queen told Meghan Markle she could continue acting: 'It was her job after all'

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II did not want Meghan Markle to quit her career ambitions after wedding with Prince Harry, says author.

Gyles Brandreth, who was also a friend to Prince Philip, admits in his book that Her Majesty was very supportive towards the Duchess of Sussex.

Referring to Mr Brandreth's book, presenter Cristo Foufas in a recent conversation told Kinsey Schofield: “She [the Queen] liked Meghan and did everything to make her feel welcome. She told Meghan that she could continue being an actress if she wished to because that was her job. after all.”

He added: “When Meghan said she would devote herself to actually being a royal full-time, the Queen was apparently delighted. She loved Doria [Ragland], her mother and was worried and sad the Markle family was fractured. She loved the name Lilibet.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eventually left the Royal Family in 2020.

