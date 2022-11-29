Kevin Spacey lands first film after winning $40 million sexual battery lawsuit 

 
Kevin Spacey has landed a role in an upcoming film after winning $40 million sexual battery lawsuit.

The House of Cards actor, 63, will be starring in an upcoming British indie thriller, titled Control, according to Variety.

Spacey will play a voice role in the forthcoming project, as the publication compared it to Kiefer Sutherland’s part in 2002 movie Phone Booth.

The outlet reported, “Written and directed by Gene Fallaize, Control tells the story of a British government minister, Stella Simmons, who has embarked on a torrid affair with the Prime Minister.”

The news comes after Spacey was found not liable for damages brought forth in an explosive lawsuit from Anthony Rapp.

Soon after the allegations were made to public knowledge against the actor, House of Cards, the Netflix series in which he played the lead role, was cancelled.

Spacey has since been away from the media and limelight. He won his $40 million sexual battery lawsuit in the U.S. Last month.

