Queen 'cancer' news deliberately spilled before Harry 'breaks' it: Expert

Queen Elizabeth II death cause has been confirmed by a Royal aide, says expert.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield in her podcast this week shared a new theory on Queen's ailment after author Gyles Brandreth spilled that her Majesty was secretly batting a rare form of bone marrow cancer.

She began: “Somebody messaged me today suggesting that perhaps — because I don't know about you, but I've heard these rumours about bone marrow cancer for a very long time now — Gyles got permission from the family to include this in his book to ensure that it wasn't breaking news if Harry included it in Spare, which I think is very intelligent.

"I think that that very much could be it because we've heard the whispers and perhaps the family wanted to control how that information was released.”

In his book, Gyles Brandreth revealed that Queen's bone pain was in fact an outcome of her cancer.

The author wrote, as per Daily Mail: “I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer — which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we were often told about during the last year or so of her life.



“The most common symptom of myeloma is bone pain, especially in the pelvis and lower back, and multiple myeloma is a disease that often affects the elderly. Currently, there is no known cure, but treatment — including medicines to help regulate the immune system and drugs that help prevent the weakening of the bones — can reduce the severity of its symptoms and extend the patient’s survival by months or two to three years," he noted.