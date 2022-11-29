 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen 'cancer' news deliberately spilled before Harry 'breaks' it: Expert

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II death cause has been confirmed by a Royal aide, says expert.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield in her podcast this week shared a new theory on Queen's ailment after author Gyles Brandreth spilled that her Majesty was secretly batting a rare form of bone marrow cancer.

She began: “Somebody messaged me today suggesting that perhaps — because I don't know about you, but I've heard these rumours about bone marrow cancer for a very long time now — Gyles got permission from the family to include this in his book to ensure that it wasn't breaking news if Harry included it in Spare, which I think is very intelligent.

"I think that that very much could be it because we've heard the whispers and perhaps the family wanted to control how that information was released.”

In his book, Gyles Brandreth revealed that Queen's bone pain was in fact an outcome of her cancer.

The author wrote, as per Daily Mail: “I had heard that the Queen had a form of myeloma — bone marrow cancer — which would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those ‘mobility issues’ we were often told about during the last year or so of her life.

“The most common symptom of myeloma is bone pain, especially in the pelvis and lower back, and multiple myeloma is a disease that often affects the elderly. Currently, there is no known cure, but treatment — including medicines to help regulate the immune system and drugs that help prevent the weakening of the bones — can reduce the severity of its symptoms and extend the patient’s survival by months or two to three years," he noted.

More From Entertainment:

Balenciaga posts another apology after Kim Kardashian’s remarks

Balenciaga posts another apology after Kim Kardashian’s remarks
Meghan Markle helped prepare Thanksgiving meal for homeless women

Meghan Markle helped prepare Thanksgiving meal for homeless women
Mindy Kaling recalls moment she ‘fell in love’ with Anne Hathaway

Mindy Kaling recalls moment she ‘fell in love’ with Anne Hathaway
Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan receives death threats

Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan receives death threats
Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega opens up on her relation with Enid Sinclair

Netflix ‘Wednesday’ Jenna Ortega opens up on her relation with Enid Sinclair
Meghan Markle shares latest statement ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William’s US visit

Meghan Markle shares latest statement ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William’s US visit
Kanye West almost RUN INTO former pals Jay-Z & Beyonce

Kanye West almost RUN INTO former pals Jay-Z & Beyonce
Hugh Grant was not keen on doing the iconic dancing scene in 'Love Actually'

Hugh Grant was not keen on doing the iconic dancing scene in 'Love Actually'
Miley Cyrus' mother Tish moves on with Dominic Purcell after ‘painful’ Billy Ray split

Miley Cyrus' mother Tish moves on with Dominic Purcell after ‘painful’ Billy Ray split

Hailey Bieber reveals she has 'painful' ovarian cyst the size of apple: ‘Not a baby’

Hailey Bieber reveals she has 'painful' ovarian cyst the size of apple: ‘Not a baby’
Kim Kardashian gets her new custom minivan in ‘Million Dollar Wheels’ clip, ‘amazing’

Kim Kardashian gets her new custom minivan in ‘Million Dollar Wheels’ clip, ‘amazing’
When will series 'Obliterated' release on Netflix? Find out

When will series 'Obliterated' release on Netflix? Find out