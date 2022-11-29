Steven Spielberg opted out of Gotham Awards due to COVID

Steven Spielberg tested positive for coronavirus and ruled out of attending Gotham Awards to present Michelle Williams with her performer tribute.

According to Variety, Paul Dano confirmed that the War Horse director tested positive after The Batman actor replaced the filmmaker for the Williams tribute.

The critically-acclaimed filmmaker was also slated to be interviewed by director Martin Scorsese at a DGA screening of The Fabelmans in New York.

Further, Spielberg revealed the reason behind The Fabelmans making at the Toronto International Film Festival, saying, “I remember, as the death toll mounted, we kept watching the reports of what was happening throughout the country and the world, and I kept thinking, ‘What is this going to mean for humanity? How far is this pandemic going to actually take us?’” he said. “And I thought, ‘This is something I’ve got to get out of me now.”