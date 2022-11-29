 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
'Wednesday': Netflix discloses reason why Jenna Ortega's does not blink

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

'Wednesday': Netflix discloses reason why Jenna Ortega's does not blink

Netflix recently debuted series Wednesday has been garnering praises even before the release for how efficiently Jenna Ortega performs the titular character.

The 20-year-old actress has depicted the role of Wednesday Addams. In a recent tweet, Netflix revealed that Wednesday’s unblinking stare while interacting with other characters was the idea of director of the series Tim Burton. 

The streamer released a video of Wednesday’s first meeting with Tyler in the café and wrote, “After trying one take where she didn’t blink, Tim Burton was so enamored with the result he told Jenna Ortega not to blink anymore when playing Wednesday. So, she didn’t.”

Wednesday is a series adopted by the cartoon strip The Addams Family. The series has been released on the streaming giant on November 23, 2022.

The show is based on 8 episodes and as per the co-runner the drama will possibly be renewed for a season 2.

