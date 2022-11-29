 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 29 2022
'Babylon' trailer: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie film to release on THIS date

Tuesday Nov 29, 2022

The much anticipated trailer for Damien Chazelle's upcoming film, Babylon has now been released and fans cannot stop gushing over.

Babylon features a stellar ensemble of cast including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva in lead. The trailer offers a glittery glimpse into the chaotic journey of larger-than-life Hollywood ambitions and more.

Chazell (famed for La La Land) is set to showcase a turbulent time in the history of Hollywood, presenting the "depravity and debauchery" of the movie industry in the 1920s. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 23.

Presenting the dazzling and chaotic life of Hollywood on screen, the Fury actor, 58, will be seen portraying the aging movie star who takes Diego’s character under his wing. Margot will play the ‘wild child’ who is on the precipice of stardom.

Babylon trailer also gives a glimpse of Tobey Maguire's strange character which is yet unknown. The film's cast also includes Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde.

Watch Babylon trailer here:


