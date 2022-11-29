 
Katherine Heigl addresses early days of being a parent to daughter Naleigh

Grey’s Anatomy star Katherine Heigl has recently dished on motherhood journey after adopting daughter Naleigh with husband Josh Kelley back in 2009.

“Naleigh came to us at nine months and three days later, I got on a plane and went to work in Atlanta,” said Katherine as she appeared on The View on Monday.

The Ugly Truth actress revealed, “I never saw that baby. I was at work with three triplets who were playing my god daughter and I spent more time with them then I did with my new daughter and she bonded with my husband.”

“So, I was always afraid that I had missed that opportunity to really bond with her and that she didn't love me,” remarked the Killers star.

Recalling her early days as a parent, Katherine explained, “At the time, becoming a new mother, I was just like, ‘I got it. I got it. I can handle this’.”

“You know, they've told us we can have it all. We can have careers and have families and it's all gonna be great. It's all gonna work out,” she added.

Meanwhile, Katherine and Josh share 10-year-old daughter Adalaide, who they adopted in 2012, and five-year-old son Joshua, who Katherine gave birth to in 2017, in addition to Naleigh.

