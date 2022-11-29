Jessica Biel speaks on the concept of work-life balance as a parent

Jessica Biel has recently dished on the concept of work-life balance as a parent on The Drew Barrymore Show.



On Tuesday’s episode, Jessica, who shares two sons with her husband Justin Timberlake, revealed, “I don't think I've done it well necessarily yet. I feel like I'm constantly being pulled in a million directions.”

Jessica, who is also the co-founder of Kinderfarms, pointed out how it’s tough to being a mother of two between acting career and business.

“I think I do that thing where I’m like, ‘It's all great,’ and inside is like a crazy turmoil of ocean waves crashing and I'm freaking out about trying to figure it all out,” explained Total Recall actress.

Jessica revealed the best piece of parenting advice she received was, “You cannot do both at the same time”.

The actress continued, “When you're wrestling on the floor, you're wrestling on the floor. Don't answer the phone. Don't look at a work thing. Don't text somebody. Don't do any of it.”

“You are wrestling on the floor. That's what we do in my household. A lot of wrestling,” she added.