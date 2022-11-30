 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to meet Joe Biden

Prince William and US President Joe Biden are keen to meet when the royal couple arrive in the US.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are due to arrive in Boston on December 2 for the Earthshot Prize award ceremony. 

Biden is also expected to arrive in Boston the same day to attend another event.

The British media reported that William and the president's teams are scrambling to arrange a meeting.

The White House said the President will be in the area for a political fundraiser.

A report in Daily Express said that there are difficulties organising the logistics of the meeting between two heavily packed schedules.

Daily Mail reported that the royals are making the trip a quick fly-by with a three-day visit which will hopefully see them meet with the President on Friday.

Neither the White House nor Kensington Palace have publicly commented on the prospects of a meeting between the president and royal couple.


