Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Miley Cyrus thrilled on mom Tish new romance with Dominic Purcell

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Miley Cyrus “could not be more thrilled” to see her mother Tish Cyrus move on with Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell.

The Party in the U.S.A. hitmaker “completely supports” her mother’s new romance following her painful split from the singer’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Miley hasn’t seen her mom this happy in a while. Miley thinks Dominic is kind and respectful and has many of the qualities her mom needs in a partner,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

Tish debuted her new relationship on Instagram just weeks after Billy Ray announced his engagement with Australian singer Firerose.

Miley has been on her mom’s side since her divorce from the country singer as the source said, “Miley and Tish are mother and daughter, but they are also the absolute bestest [sic] of friends.”

“Miley was there for her every step of the way leading up to her divorce from her dad Billy,” the insider revealed. “Miley has always told her mother that she will find someone that will treat her like the gem she is.”

“When Dominic came along, Miley was one of the first ones that Tish confided in about her feelings for him,” the source noted. “Miley did a little bit of digging on him to find out what his deal was.”

“She had to play sleuth, but she found out only great things. Miley loves that her mom is in love, and she would do anything for her.”

