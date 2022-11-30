Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘cooking’ maneuvers to ‘out-celeb’ William, Kate

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sparked rumors among experts fear the duo as ‘something in the works’ as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s US visit.



The Daily Mirror's Royal Editor Russell Myers made this admission while speaking to the Today Show's presenter Allison Langdon.

Mr Myers began the conversation by warning the host, “It sounds like the Sussexes are trying to out-celeb this little brother. These two [the Sussexes] are up to something because I've just seen some pictures drop of Meghan at some sort of thanksgiving women's refuge.”

“I think there is a bit of power play going on,” Mr Myers also went on to say. “But William and Kate are there for serious business because this Earthshot project is very important to him.”

Mr Myers also pointed out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Super Bowl moment’ and added, “I'm sure Meghan and Harry have got a few things up their sleeve because they are over in the US.”

But before concluding he also weighed in the possibility of the couple's meeting up and claimed, “I'm told there's no plan for them to meet, unsuprisingly. I don't think there will be rubbing shoulders this week.”