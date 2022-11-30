 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt wants to ‘settle down’ & ‘have more kids’ with new flame Ines De Ramon

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

File Footage

Brad Pitt is reportedly looking forward to settling down and having more kids with ladylove Ines De Ramon as the actor is “tired of the flings” and “short-term romances.”

An insider told Radar Online that the Bullet Train star, 58, has been dating the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, 30, “for months” after meeting her through a “mutual friend.”

"They enjoy each other's company, whether they're talking about a subject they feel passionate about or taking in a concert,” the source spoke of the lovebirds’ romance.

Despite a huge age gap of 28 years, Pitt and Ramon are “on the same wavelength intellectually and that's a major attraction."

The source went on to add that the couple spends nights cooking at Pitt’s place while talking to each other for hours. "They bonded over their love of art and architecture," the insider explained.

Following his messy divorce from Angelina Jolie, Pitt has been romantically linked with several women including Nicole Poturalski and Emily Ratajkowski, but none of the relationships worked.

Ever since Pitt started dating Ramon, close pals of the Hollywood hunk have noticed a change in him. “He's tired of the flings and short-term romances that go nowhere," the source said.

"Now he's talking of settling down and maybe having more kids — and it's because of Ines and the possibilities she's opened for him,” the insider added.

"He seems serious about Ines," the outlet shared. "It looks like this could be love."


More From Entertainment:

Jim Carrey quits Twitter by sharing his first cartoon with fans

Jim Carrey quits Twitter by sharing his first cartoon with fans
Meghan Markle shares a cryptic note ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William US visit

Meghan Markle shares a cryptic note ahead of Kate Middleton, Prince William US visit
Kardashians show up to support Kim as she finalizes divorce from Kanye West

Kardashians show up to support Kim as she finalizes divorce from Kanye West
Kanye West exits interview amid pressed on 'Jewish media' claim

Kanye West exits interview amid pressed on 'Jewish media' claim
'Narcos: Mexico' star hits out Netflix show for telling 'lot of lies'

'Narcos: Mexico' star hits out Netflix show for telling 'lot of lies'

Harry Styles fans spot his lookalike at Qatar World Cup tournament

Harry Styles fans spot his lookalike at Qatar World Cup tournament

King Charles honours former tennis player Emma Raducanu with MBE

King Charles honours former tennis player Emma Raducanu with MBE
Pete Davidson sees long-term potential in budding romance with Emily Ratajkowski

Pete Davidson sees long-term potential in budding romance with Emily Ratajkowski
Netflix upcoming Polish series 'Dead End': Trailer, Relase date and many more

Netflix upcoming Polish series 'Dead End': Trailer, Relase date and many more
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'intentions' questions with PR-filled charity

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'intentions' questions with PR-filled charity