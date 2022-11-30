 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Paulina Porizkova recalls how 'kind' & 'gentle' Johnny Depp was on 'Arizona Dream' set

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

File Footage 

Paulina Porizkova recalled her experience of working with Johnny Depp in the 1993 film Arizona Dream while reflecting on his kindness and gentleness with everyone on the set.

The Swedish model and actor said that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was very down to earth despite being the world's biggest heartthrob at the time.

Speaking on the Dedicated with Doug Brunt podcast, Porizkova said, "We did connect as friends, and Johnny was a person — one of the first people that taught me to not be judgmental around people you work with.”

“I was on the set — it was filled with huge movie stars. There was Faye Dunaway, Jerry Lewis, whose wife I am playing in the movie, Vincent Gallo, Lili Taylor,” she recounted.

“It was a star-studded cast, so a lot of egos on the set, and Johnny, who was the world's biggest heartthrob at that time, didn't act like one. He was really kind to the electricians and to the crew.

"Again, on the movie set, people know how to be around movie stars. They don't lose their minds. Johnny was so nice, he was so kind to the people around him that he sort of became everyone's friend,” the 57-year-old added.

“He was genuinly kind to everyone on set, and I really took note of that. Where he went, he created a little calm space around him of gentleness, kindness. People really responded to that. I was like, 'I want to be like that,'" she shared.

Porizkova did not get a chance to tell Depp how much he created an impact on her with his politeness, however, the Female Perversions star hailed him over his choice of projects.

"I think what I did tell him was that I had a lot of respect for him because he could be off in Hollywood doing really big Hollywood movies and instead there he was in Arizona doing a weird little independent film,” she said.

“He did John Waters, Cry-Baby, he made some really cool choices, and I really respected him for that," Porizkova added.


More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry shares moments she snapped in Japan on her recent trip

Katy Perry shares moments she snapped in Japan on her recent trip
Netflix 'Wednesday' actor shows a sweet gift from director Tim Burton

Netflix 'Wednesday' actor shows a sweet gift from director Tim Burton

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ named the ‘most expensive’ movie ever made

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ named the ‘most expensive’ movie ever made
Kate Middleton, Prince William head to US for first time after getting new titles

Kate Middleton, Prince William head to US for first time after getting new titles
Netflix series 'Wednesday' beats 'Stranger Things' in viewership record

Netflix series 'Wednesday' beats 'Stranger Things' in viewership record
Netflix upcoming ‘That ’90s Show’: Teaser trailer, Release Date, Cast

Netflix upcoming ‘That ’90s Show’: Teaser trailer, Release Date, Cast
Victoria Beckham ‘loyalty’ to David putting her celebrity friendships in jeopardy

Victoria Beckham ‘loyalty’ to David putting her celebrity friendships in jeopardy
'One Tree Hill' female cast reveals show creator forced steamy Maxim shoot

'One Tree Hill' female cast reveals show creator forced steamy Maxim shoot
Prince William crowned TikTok ‘King’ ahead of King Charles coronation

Prince William crowned TikTok ‘King’ ahead of King Charles coronation
Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview being ‘pulled apart’ for the truth

Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview being ‘pulled apart’ for the truth
Adele shockingly reacts to fan using beauty filter during Las Vegas show

Adele shockingly reacts to fan using beauty filter during Las Vegas show
Prince William looking forward to seeing Wales at Euro 2024

Prince William looking forward to seeing Wales at Euro 2024