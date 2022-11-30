BLACKPINK Jennie latest airport photos leave fans gushing over her looks

BLACKPINK member Jennie’s airport fashion looks have always been admired by the fans and she, along with her fellow icons often go viral from the moment they arrive.

Jennie on multiple occasions has displayed a variety of different airport looks over the years, and each one is equally stylish.

The popular South Korean band BLACKPINK recently left Seoul to continue their 45-show BORN PINK world tour and their next stop is London, England.

While heading out for London Jennie was spotted at Incheon Airport. She was dressed in an open-weave knit cardigan, an orange graphic top, and brown wide-leg slacks.

Jennie left BLINKS awestruck with her eternally youthful outlook, and the fans could not stop themselves from drawing comparisons between her pre-debut and rookie-era days.

Some user also said that Jennie is aging backwards as she less than her age in this airport look.



