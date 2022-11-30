Prince William, Kate Middleton team arranging meeting with US President Joe Biden

file footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s team is reportedly working to arrange a meeting between them and US President Joe Biden in Boston.

According to The Daily Mail, the White House and Palace officials are scrambling to work out details to fit a meeting between Biden and the Prince and Princess of Wales in Boston by Friday, after it was confirmed that Biden, and Kate and William will be in the same place during the time.

While Prince William and Kate will visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize ceremony in what marks their first trip to the US in eight years, Biden is scheduled to be in Boston this week for a political fundraiser.

Kate and Prince William’s US visit will be their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September this year; during their last visit, they met with then-President Barack Obama, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and even Jay-Z and Beyonce.

For their latest visit, the Prince of Wales are due to meet Caroline Kennedy on Friday, and later Princess Kate is scheduled to meet actors Rami Malek, Catherine O'Hara and Shailene Woodley to announce the Earthshot Prize winners.