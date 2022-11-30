Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release new video on first day of Kate Middleton, William’s US tour

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released their brand new video on the first day of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s US trip.



The video of the royal couple was shared on the official Twitter handle of Invictus Games.

The video clip was shared with caption, “Are you ready? The incredible experience that is the #InvictusGames is coming ever closer.

“Be a part of it to experience the power of sport in recovery in Düsseldorf 9-16 Sept 2023.”

Meghan and Harry’s video has been released as Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton head to the United States today for their first visit in eight years, and the popular couple´s inaugural trip as prince and princess of Wales.

The three-day visit to the northeastern city of Boston culminates on Friday evening with a star-studded ceremony for William´s Earthshot Prize initiative to tackle climate change.