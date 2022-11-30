 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard beat Queen Elizabeth to top Google's most searched celebs list 2022

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 30, 2022

Hollywood actress Amber Heard, who grabbed headlines in the midst of her domestic-violence lawsuit with ex-husband Johnny Depp, leads the most trending celebrity list of 2022.

While, Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp followed closely behind in second place, according to Celeb Tattler, which analysed the data points on Google trends of 150 celebrities.

As per reports, the British late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, was in third place, with a high-ranking 4.3 million searches.

NFL’s Tom Brady’s reportedly got fourth place with four million clicks. In the midst of a divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen and a return to the field after just 40 days in retirement. 

Pete Davidson, who has long list of celebrity partners attached to his thriving romantic notoriety, took the sixth spot – exceeded by his girlfriend of nine months Kim Kardashian, a regular person of interest.

Kim Kardashian took 3.5 million searches to reach the fifth spot – which may be partially owed to the pair’s break up in August this year, as well as the strife with ex Kanye.

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk took seventh place in the rankings, with 3.19 million searches, according to Evening Standard, citing reports of Celeb Tattler. 

Following on were Will Smith in eighth place, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in ninth, and Zendaya skimming the list at tenth.

