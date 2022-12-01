 
Prince William, Kate Middleton have unpleasant moment at recent royal outing

Prince William and Kate Middleton fans were left surprised when the couple was met with ‘boos’ at a recent NBA game in Boston.

According to Express, the Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside at TD Garden on Wednesday night to enjoy the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat in a 2022 Eastern Conference Finals rematch.

The outlet reported that when the faces of the parent of the three were shown on the big screens, “USA” chants echoed while the royals were left grinning.

William and Kate’s appearance came after Buckingham Palace was met with a racism row.

However, the rep for the Prince of Wales said "racism has no place in our society".

"The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect," they said.

