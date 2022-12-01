 
Thursday Dec 01 2022
Kate Middleton, William attempt to recreate Prince Harry, Meghan’s viral photo

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s latest photo is drawing comparisons to Prince Harry, Meghan's viral rain photo

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s latest photo from their ongoing trip to the US for the Earthshot Prize ceremony has intrigued royal fans who think that it is eerily similar to a viral photo of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Twitter account shared a picture of them soaked in rain upon their arrival in Boston on Wednesday, November 30, and royal fans were quick to point out how similar the photo was to a two-year-old photo of Prince Harry and Meghan in the rain.

Kate and Prince William’s team took to Twitter to share two photos of the couple at the City Hall, where they were welcomed by Mayor Michelle Wu and Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healy.

The tweet said: “Boston, what a welcome! Looking forward to our time in the city, meeting inspiring communities and showcasing our 15 fantastic #EarthshotBoston2022 finalists to the world.”

While one photo showed William and Kate posing with govt officials, the other was a shot showing their backs as rain fell around them.

The second photo drew immediate comparisons to a photo of Harry and Meghan from March 2020, in which they were seen walking under an umbrella as rain fell around them.

Pointing out the same, one Twitter user said: “Not as good as that iconic photograph of Harry and Meghan in the rain. Photo belongs in the National Gallery.”

This comes as Prince William and Kate gear up for the main Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston on Friday, December 2; their visit got off to a rather lukewarm start as a race row erupted back home at Buckingham Palace. 

