‘Meghan Markle was right’ about Royal Family’s racism?

Meghan Markle’s prior claims about racism have just been backed on social media.



Royal commentator and author Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu made this claim in a new post for Twitter.

It featured a takedown of the UK’s ‘double standards’ and read, “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told you of racism in Royal Family & household. But she was vilified, abused & violated for speaking the truth.”

During the course of the post Dr Shola also added that

“Ngozi Fulani’s experience with Lady Susan Hussey wasn’t isolated, one-off or a ‘bad apple’ at Buckingham Palace. You can’t reform this.”