Thursday Dec 01 2022
‘Meghan Markle was right’ about Royal Family’s racism?

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Meghan Markle’s prior claims about racism have just been backed on social media.

Royal commentator and author Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu made this claim in a new post for Twitter.

It featured a takedown of the UK’s ‘double standards’ and read, “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told you of racism in Royal Family & household. But she was vilified, abused & violated for speaking the truth.”

During the course of the post Dr Shola

“Ngozi Fulani’s experience with Lady Susan Hussey wasn’t isolated, one-off or a ‘bad apple’ at Buckingham Palace. You can’t reform this.”

