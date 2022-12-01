 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton opens up on ‘devastating’ impact of cost of living crisis

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Kate Middleton opens up on ‘devastating’ impact of cost of living crisis
Kate Middleton opens up on ‘devastating’ impact of cost of living crisis

Kate Middleton has extended support to the families battling with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

During her conversation with a London-based newspaper, the Princess of Wales said it was vital to stand behind those dealing with the "devastating" impact of "food and energy" insecurity.

The mother of three said: “As millions of people face increasingly difficult times over the coming months, it has never been more important for us to support families who are working so hard to protect their children from the devastating impact of food and energy insecurity."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Neil Sean speaking on his YouTube Channel shared: “We're going to see Catherine in more British high street wear.”

“That is, of course, so that people will be able to buy exactly from the shops, like LK Bennett, places like that that have seemingly become a royal favourite.

"Also, looking into this brand-new, it's not really a phenomenon but it's new this time around, of hiring and sending and sending back clothes, obviously privately,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Jenna Ortega reacts to shocking plot twist on Netflix's 'Wednesday'

Jenna Ortega reacts to shocking plot twist on Netflix's 'Wednesday'
Jennifer Lopez says she wants a sequel to Ben Affleck's 2003 movie 'Gigli'

Jennifer Lopez says she wants a sequel to Ben Affleck's 2003 movie 'Gigli'
Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega hopes for Season 2 ‘to be darker’

Netflix ‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega hopes for Season 2 ‘to be darker’
Meghan Markle fans dig into Sussex’s 'power of women' bash

Meghan Markle fans dig into Sussex’s 'power of women' bash
Robert De Niro expected to star in Netflix's political thriller 'Zero Day'

Robert De Niro expected to star in Netflix's political thriller 'Zero Day'
King Charles to campaign ‘more powerfully’ against racism amid latest row

King Charles to campaign ‘more powerfully’ against racism amid latest row
U2 Bono shares impressive art skills to record producer Clive Davis

U2 Bono shares impressive art skills to record producer Clive Davis
Archie Harrison makes rare appearance with mom Meghan Markle

Archie Harrison makes rare appearance with mom Meghan Markle
Prince William, Harry planning revenge plot on Camilla?

Prince William, Harry planning revenge plot on Camilla?
James Cameron signals plans for 'Avatar 7'

James Cameron signals plans for 'Avatar 7'
Kate Middleton, William attempt to recreate Prince Harry, Meghan’s viral photo

Kate Middleton, William attempt to recreate Prince Harry, Meghan’s viral photo
Lady Susan Hussey 'thrown under the bus' for Royal family image

Lady Susan Hussey 'thrown under the bus' for Royal family image