Kate Middleton opens up on ‘devastating’ impact of cost of living crisis

Kate Middleton has extended support to the families battling with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

During her conversation with a London-based newspaper, the Princess of Wales said it was vital to stand behind those dealing with the "devastating" impact of "food and energy" insecurity.

The mother of three said: “As millions of people face increasingly difficult times over the coming months, it has never been more important for us to support families who are working so hard to protect their children from the devastating impact of food and energy insecurity."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Neil Sean speaking on his YouTube Channel shared: “We're going to see Catherine in more British high street wear.”

“That is, of course, so that people will be able to buy exactly from the shops, like LK Bennett, places like that that have seemingly become a royal favourite.

"Also, looking into this brand-new, it's not really a phenomenon but it's new this time around, of hiring and sending and sending back clothes, obviously privately,” he added.