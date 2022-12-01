 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Kelsey on grieving her late husband Tom Parker: 'Hearing his voice breaks my heart'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Kelsey Parker’s husband Tom passed away in March this year at the age of 33, after a year-and-a-half-long battle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer.

As Kelsey continues with life amid the heartbreaking time, MailOnline revealed last month that she is now in the early stages of a relationship with a new man Sean Boggans.

During a recent appearance on Thursday's Good Morning Britain Kelsey discussed her journey and upcoming ITVBe series documenting life after Tom.

Kelsey admitted she was 'worried' to the film, Kelsey Parker: Life After Tom, but it ended up being 'the best thing' she could've done.

'I didn't really understand what grief was. You can feel so many emotions at one time. There's so many different elements.'

Kelsey revealed that one issue she faced was dealing with 'a lot of guilt'.

The businesswoman - who has two children Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, two, with Tom - added even still there's that guilt process. Guilty that I'm still here and I look at my kids and I'm guilty he's not experiencing what I'm experiencing with them.'

Asked how she's coping with 'moving on with life' following Tom's death, Kelsey admitted it was hard figuring out what items of Tom to keep as they are constant reminders of the fact he's no longer with them.

She reasoned: 'The memories are here in my heart so getting rid of an object doesn't really mean anything but you don't know how hard it is.

Talk then turned to loneliness that people can feel when grieving, with Kelsey musing: 'You can be in a room full of people and still feel lonely.

'People don't understand how I feel. Christmas is going to be so tough for me. We're not going to wake up Christmas as a family.

She added that she's been unable to listen to The Wanted's music because 'hearing Tom's voice breaks my heart', saying she wouldn't wish the feeling of grief on anyone. 

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles tried to broke up with Olivia Wilde ‘multiple times’: ‘So done with drama’

Harry Styles tried to broke up with Olivia Wilde ‘multiple times’: ‘So done with drama’

Jesy Nelson is in 'great place' amid romance with Zion Foster

Jesy Nelson is in 'great place' amid romance with Zion Foster
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop ‘Halftime Show’ to William’s ‘Super Bowl’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop ‘Halftime Show’ to William’s ‘Super Bowl’
Jennifer Lopez feels so lucky to be with Ben Affleck, will never split again

Jennifer Lopez feels so lucky to be with Ben Affleck, will never split again
Dua Lipa says she ‘didn’t like’ rumours regarding her Qatar World Cup performance

Dua Lipa says she ‘didn’t like’ rumours regarding her Qatar World Cup performance
Victoria Beckham recalls wearing ‘wrong designer’ to fashion event

Victoria Beckham recalls wearing ‘wrong designer’ to fashion event
Netflix unveils official trailer for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docuseries

Netflix unveils official trailer for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s docuseries
Meghan Markle makes failed attempt to mar Kate Middleton's US visit?

Meghan Markle makes failed attempt to mar Kate Middleton's US visit?
Piers Morgan calls for ‘full investigation’ of Buckingham Palace racism row

Piers Morgan calls for ‘full investigation’ of Buckingham Palace racism row
William ‘nightmare situation’ with Harry, Meghan could affect his ‘good work’

William ‘nightmare situation’ with Harry, Meghan could affect his ‘good work’
'I canceled my subscription': Israeli uproar over Netflix Palestinian film 'Farha'

'I canceled my subscription': Israeli uproar over Netflix Palestinian film 'Farha'
Kate Middleton opens up on ‘devastating’ impact of cost of living crisis

Kate Middleton opens up on ‘devastating’ impact of cost of living crisis