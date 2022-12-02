People not allowed to 'dislike' trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary?

Less than one million people watched the official trailer of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming Netflix documentary in 10 hours.

Hours after the trailer was released on YouTube, the couple's critics said more than 20,000 people disliked it.

Some said the 'dislike button' was disabled, a claim that could not be confirmed.

But more than 5,000 people commented on the official trailer, with majority of people mocking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



"I have never such a public attempt at privacy," said a user while commenting on the trailer. Others praised Netflix for keeping the "comments section" open.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have drawn strong criticism for releasing the trailer at a time when Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting the US.

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear the story from us?" says Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in a trailer released on Thursday for the Netflix documentary series about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife.

The first clip from the much-awaited documentary was issued ahead of the series' expected release next week, and came just as the British royals wrestle with a new race row.