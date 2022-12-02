 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

People not allowed to 'dislike' trailer of Prince Harry and Meghan's documentary?

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

People not allowed to dislike trailer of Prince Harry and Meghans documentary?

Less than one million people watched the official trailer of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming Netflix documentary in 10 hours.

Hours after the trailer was released on YouTube, the couple's critics said more than 20,000 people disliked it.

Some said the 'dislike button' was disabled, a claim that could not be confirmed.

But more than 5,000 people commented on the official trailer, with majority of people mocking the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"I have never such a public attempt at privacy," said a user while commenting on the trailer. Others praised Netflix for keeping the "comments section" open.

Harry & Meghan

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have drawn strong criticism for releasing the trailer at a time when Prince William and Kate Middleton are visiting the US.

People not allowed to dislike trailer of Prince Harry and Meghans documentary?

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear the story from us?" says Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in a trailer released on Thursday for the Netflix documentary series about Britain's Prince Harry and his wife.

The first clip from the much-awaited documentary was issued ahead of the series' expected release next week, and came just as the British royals wrestle with a new race row.

More From Entertainment:

Zoe Saldaña’s on working in movie franchises for past 10 years: ‘felt stuck’

Zoe Saldaña’s on working in movie franchises for past 10 years: ‘felt stuck’
Mena Suvari opens up about struggling with postpartum depression ‘every day’

Mena Suvari opens up about struggling with postpartum depression ‘every day’
Brendan Fraser gushes over Elizabeth Hurley, calls her ‘a delight’

Brendan Fraser gushes over Elizabeth Hurley, calls her ‘a delight’
Selena Gomez explains she was ‘nervous’ to release her documentary: Find out why

Selena Gomez explains she was ‘nervous’ to release her documentary: Find out why
Mila Kunis loves to ‘annoy’ her husband Ashton Kutcher in ‘shared office’

Mila Kunis loves to ‘annoy’ her husband Ashton Kutcher in ‘shared office’
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' sweet wishes for each other on fourth wedding anniversary: Photos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' sweet wishes for each other on fourth wedding anniversary: Photos
Hollywood insiders share two cents on Will Smith’s first interview with Trevor Noah

Hollywood insiders share two cents on Will Smith’s first interview with Trevor Noah

Royals fearful of Netflix documentary featuring photo of girm-faced Meghan, Harry, William and Kate

Royals fearful of Netflix documentary featuring photo of girm-faced Meghan, Harry, William and Kate

Prince Andrew, Harry effectively out, Princess Anne and Edward to stand in for King Charles III

Prince Andrew, Harry effectively out, Princess Anne and Edward to stand in for King Charles III
Kate Middleton's US visit exposes Meghan Markel?

Kate Middleton's US visit exposes Meghan Markel?
Piers Morgan lambasts Meghan, Harry for their 'latest onslaught' on King Charles, Kate, William

Piers Morgan lambasts Meghan, Harry for their 'latest onslaught' on King Charles, Kate, William
Katie Price steps out after a bombshell 'leaked' recording scandal

Katie Price steps out after a bombshell 'leaked' recording scandal