Meghan Markle accused of honoring 'ex-boyfriend' in latest photos with Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a number of unseen photos from their own personal albums.



As soon as trailer of their Netflix documentary was released, the royal couple was slammed them for trying to overshadow Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to the US.

Meghan Markle was mocked for honoring her former boyfriend Cory Vitiello with one of the intimate pictures with her husband.

The first clip from the much-awaited documentary was issued ahead of the series' expected release next week, and came just as the British royals wrestle with a new race row.



Since Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties two year ago and moved to California they have delivered stinging criticism of the British monarchy including allegations of racism, which has led to a rift with the rest of the family, most notably with Harry's father King Charles and elder brother, Prince William.

The last time Harry and Meghan opened up about their relationship with the other royals in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, it plunged the institution into its biggest crisis of recent times, and the royals will be fearful of new damning revelations.