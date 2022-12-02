Kanye West says Hitler 'brought value to this world' in shocking admission

Kanye West is expressing his respect towards Hitler in a series of shocking confessions.



Speaking to Alex Jones on Infowars, the 45-year-old rapper admitted that he has a strong liking for the Nazis and believes they brought value to this world.

"You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised," Alex said before Kanye interjected.



"Well I see good things about Hitler also.

"I love everyone and Jewish people are not going to tell me, 'You can love us and you can love what we're doing to you in the contracts and you can love what we're pushing with the pornography,' but this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, 'You can't say out loud that this person ever did anything good'.

"And I'm done with that! I'm done with the classifications.

Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."



Kanye added: "I like Hitler."

He also said: "They did good things too, we’ve got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time."