Prince Harry banned pal from wedding after 'hurtful' comment on Meghan Markle

Prince Harry reportedly cut off his close pal after he passed a comment on Meghan Markle.



The Duke of Sussex's childhood friend, Tom Inskip, complained how he felt like he had 'lost a friend' ever since Harry met Meghan.

As a consequence of his remarks, Harry decided not to invite Skippy to Buckingham Palace reception following his 2018 wedding ceremony.

In biography Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand note that although the Duke's friend 'came from a good place,' Harry was 'very hurt' by his comments.

They wrote: "Notable [absence from the reception was] Skippy, Harry's old friend, who had questioned the prince's relationship with Meghan, and his wife, Lara.

"They were invited to the wedding ceremony and lunchtime reception [hosted by The Queen] but didn't make the cut for the evening bash."

