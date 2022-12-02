 
Friday Dec 02 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle becoming the ‘new Kardashians’

Friday Dec 02, 2022

The angle with which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be taking the docuseries has experts branding them the new Kardashians.

Royal author and commentator Rebecca English made this admission in her brand-new piece for The Daily Mail.

There, she began by writing, “The Netflix series refers to the couple just by their first names – 'Harry & Meghan' – which has prompted some commentary in royal circles about their parallels with the infamous reality family the Kardashians.”

Even an insider admits, “It's hard not to make the comparison, really.”

“The Kardashians' reality series documents almost every moment of their lives - the good, bad and ugly.”

“A royal insider said the trailer indicates Meghan and Harry are willing to do the same - despite their repeated calls for privacy over the years.”

