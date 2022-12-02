Meghan Markle cries in front of pricy Hermes blanket, sparks backlash

Meghan Markle was seen crying in front of a $2340 Hermes blanket in the trailer for her Netflix docuseries

The trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries dropped on December 1, and one particular photo of the Duchess of Sussex crying has been called out for its seemingly glaring irony.

Through the length of the one-minute-long teaser shared by Netflix on Thursday, Meghan is seen crying about three times, with one specific photo showing her breaking down on a plush chair with a pricy Hermes throw blanket folded neatly on its headrest.

As per Lexie Cartwright of News AU, the Hermes Avalon throw retails for some $1,625 (Australian $2340) and the irony of the image isn’t lost on royal experts and fans.

Cartwright said: “… Celebrity sob stories often attract controversy, as mere mortals find it hard to relate from the get-go. Throw in those problems being chronicled for lucrative TV shows filmed from multimillion-dollar mansions, and an attempt to garner understanding often turns into a bitter cocktail of tone deafness and entitlement.”

The photo has since sparked quite the controversy on social media, with many royal fans taking to Twitter to call out Meghan, with one user saying: “Nothing more heartbreaking than seeing Meghan in tears on her $3000 Hermes blanket.”

Another user echoed: “Meghan is such a victim. Burying her face in her hands with a Hermes cashmere blanket behind her, wiping her face with her hand inside a limousine and wiping her face again in what looks like the inside of a skyscraper apartment or luxury hotel.”