Friday Dec 02 2022
King Charles extends support to Kate Middleton, Prince William

Friday Dec 02, 2022

King Charles has seemingly stepped out in support of Prince William and Kate Middleton amid their US tour as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped trailer of their much-awaited Netflix docu-series.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared adorable photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales on official Instagram handle as the couple arrived in Boston.

The Instagram post was shared with caption, “Boston! The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in the city for the second annual @EarthshotPrize Awards Ceremony, where some of the city’s landmarks were lit up green to mark the start of the countdown to Friday’s ceremony.”

Royal fans see King Charles post as apparent support to the heir to throne and Kate as Netflix on Thursday unveiled a long-awaited trailer for a six-part docuseries in which Prince Harry and wife Meghan lift the lid on their lives in the royal family.

