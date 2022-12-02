 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘are immature, self-pitying losers’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued a dire warning about “biting the hand that feeds them” with the release of their docuseries trailer.

Royal author and biographer Maureen Callahan penned this insight in her piece for the Mail Online.

She started by saying, “Harry and Meghan are surely feeling victorious right now. And they should savor it, because this win won't last long.”

“Sure, we’ll all be watching their Netflix ‘docuseries,’ but really we’ll be rubbernecking at the sight of two ageing, immature, self-pitying losers who once sucked from the teat of King Charles’ bank account, attempting to thread a dangerous needle:”

“Claiming the royal family is deeply racist and didn’t care that a pregnant Meghan was suicidal, all while clinging to those royal titles and nagging Charles until their American-born children are given titles as well.”

