Friday Dec 02 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle masters of passive-aggressive manipulation

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of running a ‘masterclass in passive-aggressive media manipulation’.

Royal author and commentator Sarah Vine made this admission while addressing the couple’s latest move with the Daily Mail.

She began by saying, “It's hard to find an unsmiling (or unflattering) photo of Kate, yet they've managed it.”

“The whole thing is a masterclass in passive-aggressive media manipulation, deftly casting the princess as the wicked sister-in-law, with Meghan as the helpless victim.”

“And one wonders, by the way, who has been taking all these intimate black and white photographs. Is this what they've been planning all along, right from the start?”

Now “American audiences, who are less familiar with Kate, will instinctively side with Meghan as she bawls her way through this trailer, implying at every turn where the source of her unhappiness lies.”

