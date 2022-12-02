 
Friday Dec 02 2022
Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck daughter Violet makes rare appearance at White House

Jennifer Garner made a rare public appearance alongside her daughter Violet Affleck as she attended White House state dinner on Thursday in Washington D. C.

The stylish mother-daughter duo looked gorgeous as they wore matching black dresses and rocked their looks at President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s state dinner.

The event - which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron - marked Violet's first state dinner event, and served as her birthday celebration as well.

Violet, who also turned 17 on Thursday, opted for a black gown covered in a pattern of shining black hearts. She added a pair of red heels and a black clutch bag.

Jennifer twinned with her daughter, rocking a gorgeous floor length black Ralph Lauren gown, and the pair walked into the chic event smiling and holding hands.

The Yes Day actress - who shares Violent with ex-husband Ben Affleck – is also mother of Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 13 and Samuel Garner Affleck, 10.

Other celebrity attendees included John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, and director Baz Luhrmann. 

