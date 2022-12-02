 
entertainment
Kendall Jenner oozes confidence as she steps out after Devin Booker split

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Kendall Jenner oozed confidence while hitting the streets of Beverly Hills following her split from boyfriend Devin Booker last month.

The Kardashians star arrived with some friends for the workout, which was followed up by a pitstop to get a refreshing smoothie.

The afternoon outing among friends comes amid chatter that Jenner may be rekindling her relationship with Harry Styles, who also recently became single in the wake of his split from Olivia Wilde.

Jenner was first spotted hurrying up to make it on time to the hot Yoga class with her gals pals.

Later, Jenner was still going with the sporty look in black leggings and a matching sweatshirt, which she covered up with an oversized brown leather jacket.

In recent days, there's been talk that the world's top model has been chatting it up with Styles, whom she dated on and off from 2013 to 2019.

Photo credits: DailyMail
She recently attended one of his many Love On Tour shows in Los Angeles with sister Kylie Jenner and gal pal Hailey Bieber, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

Her breakup with Booker, an NBA star with the Phoenix Suns, was attributed to their busy schedules and bad timing.

Kendall started dating Devin in 2020. The couple took a road trip to Sedona, Arizona later that year.

