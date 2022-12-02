 
Friday Dec 02 2022
Strictly's Helen Skelton sold sentimental items she shared with ex-husband Richie Myler

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Helen Skelton no longer wants to live with the memories of her ex-husband Richie Myler.

The television presenter, 39, shared her devastation in April when rugby league player, 32, moved out of their family home just months after she gave birth to their third child.

Former Blue Peter host Helen then sold sentimental items she shared with Richie while filming Celebrity Yorkshire Auction House, which is set to air on Really on Monday.

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Helen - who was seen beaming on her way to the live show on Friday - flogged an antique vaulting horse, which was given to the former couple as a wedding present, as well as a Victorian dentist chair and two Art Deco armchairs.

A source told The Sun: 'Helen needed a huge sort out after the break-up and despite some of the items possessing many memories, she felt it was best she sold them on.'

She sold a total of 18 lots which fetched £965 at auction, with the star saying on the show: 'This is a great opportunity to get rid of a load of stuff.'

Helen revealed in April she had split from Richie after eight years of marriage.

It came just four months after they'd welcomed baby daughter Elsie Kate. The exes also share Ernie, six and Louis, five.

Richie then quickly moved on with Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of the multi-millionaire president of Leeds Rhinos. 


