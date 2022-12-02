 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Hilaria Baldwin reflects on her second miscarriage at four months pregnant

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Hilaria Baldwin reflects on her second miscarriage at four months pregnant
Hilaria Baldwin reflects on her second miscarriage at four months pregnant

Hilaria Baldwin has opened up suffering from her second miscarriage back in 2019 at four months pregnant.

According to Daily Mail, the wife of Alec Baldwin appeared on the Witches Anonymous podcast where she remembered the day when she miscarried during four-month pregnancy.

“I recalled the ultrasound tech puts the wand on my belly, and the baby was not moving. She was dead,” said Hilaria about her second and Alec’s fifth child.

Soon after this, the yoga instructor called her husband and started “screaming and crying” in public.

“I started to scream. I just didn't know what to do. I walked many, many, many blocks. I was just crying and walking,” she remarked.

Following her miscarriage, Hilaria gave an update to her fans on social media.

On the other hand, Hilaria also had a separate miscarriage in April 2019 at nine weeks, after which she decided to have daughter via surrogacy in 2020.

“I thought if I put the embryo inside of me, it’s going to be a death sentence,”

The mother of seven now disclosed that she gave birth to son Eduardo five months before Lucia arrived in February 2021.

Hilaria described both babies as her “Rainbow babies” – a title given to a baby born after the loss of another be it miscarriage or stillbirth.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely to launch fresh attack on royal family on Dec 6

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely to launch fresh attack on royal family on Dec 6
Shah Rukh Khan dishes on working in Dunki and Pathaan at Red Sea International Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan dishes on working in Dunki and Pathaan at Red Sea International Film Festival
Will Smith points out Rihanna’s reaction to his new movie Emancipation

Will Smith points out Rihanna’s reaction to his new movie Emancipation
Emancipation co-star Charmaine Bingwa lauds ‘marvellous’ actor Will Smith

Emancipation co-star Charmaine Bingwa lauds ‘marvellous’ actor Will Smith
Drew Barrymore is dating again after six years of ‘being single’

Drew Barrymore is dating again after six years of ‘being single’
Zooey Deschanel reveals she’s going to host culinary show What Am I Eating

Zooey Deschanel reveals she’s going to host culinary show What Am I Eating
Justin Bieber gives a peek into post-facial skin ‘purging’: Photo

Justin Bieber gives a peek into post-facial skin ‘purging’: Photo
'Green Book' Frank Vallelonga Jr. dies at 60: Body dumped in the Bronx

'Green Book' Frank Vallelonga Jr. dies at 60: Body dumped in the Bronx
BLACKPINK successfully deals with a potentially dangerous situation during London concert

BLACKPINK successfully deals with a potentially dangerous situation during London concert

Holly Willoughby enjoys a trip with friends after warmly greeting brand ambassador Davina

Holly Willoughby enjoys a trip with friends after warmly greeting brand ambassador Davina

Mariah Carey gave thumbs up to David Beckham singing 'All I Want for Christmas'

Mariah Carey gave thumbs up to David Beckham singing 'All I Want for Christmas'
Kelsey Parker still wishes his late husband Tom good night before going to bed

Kelsey Parker still wishes his late husband Tom good night before going to bed