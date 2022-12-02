Hilaria Baldwin reflects on her second miscarriage at four months pregnant

Hilaria Baldwin has opened up suffering from her second miscarriage back in 2019 at four months pregnant.



According to Daily Mail, the wife of Alec Baldwin appeared on the Witches Anonymous podcast where she remembered the day when she miscarried during four-month pregnancy.

“I recalled the ultrasound tech puts the wand on my belly, and the baby was not moving. She was dead,” said Hilaria about her second and Alec’s fifth child.

Soon after this, the yoga instructor called her husband and started “screaming and crying” in public.

“I started to scream. I just didn't know what to do. I walked many, many, many blocks. I was just crying and walking,” she remarked.

Following her miscarriage, Hilaria gave an update to her fans on social media.

On the other hand, Hilaria also had a separate miscarriage in April 2019 at nine weeks, after which she decided to have daughter via surrogacy in 2020.

“I thought if I put the embryo inside of me, it’s going to be a death sentence,”

The mother of seven now disclosed that she gave birth to son Eduardo five months before Lucia arrived in February 2021.

Hilaria described both babies as her “Rainbow babies” – a title given to a baby born after the loss of another be it miscarriage or stillbirth.