Drew Barrymore is dating again after six years of ‘being single’

Friday Dec 02 2022
Friday Dec 02, 2022

Drew Barrymore has recently disclosed that she is dating again on the latest episode of her namesake show titled The Drew Barrymore Show.

On Thursday, the actress told celebrity guest Whoopi Goldberg that she is dating again after years of taking a break following her divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016.

“The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren't dating. Are you dating now?” Drew asked Whoopi before the Never Been Kissed actress confessed, “I am.”

The Charlie’s Angels star continued, “Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I'm too good at being alone.”

Interestingly, when Drew inquired the same from The View co-host, the 67-year-old responded, “For good, no”.

Whoopi however offered wise advice to Drew regarding dating again.

“Maybe a hit-and-run is a better way to go, for now, until you say to yourself, 'Now I really want someone to just be part of this,’” explained Whoopi.

The Sisters Act star remarked, “Right now, that may not be what you’re looking for, which is probably why you’re doing fine.”

As far as marriage is concerned, Drew is clear that she is not ready to get settled with someone because of her two daughters.

“There's no reason to be married,” commented Drew.

She added, “I would maybe live with someone again, maybe, but I've had kids and there's no way, I will never, ever, ever, get married again.”

