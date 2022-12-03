Kim Kardashian likes post about finding 'right person' after Pete, Kanye split

Kim Kardashian has liked a cryptic post about finding the 'right person' on social media.



“The right person will show you that you weren’t even asking for much,” the 41-year-old heart-reacted the quote on Twitter.



Kim recently broke up with comedian Pete Davidson, nine months after they first began dating.

Her reaction comes after ex-husband Kanye West accused her of cheating with NBA player Chris Paul, while they were still together.



“This is not true, and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of,” a source close to Kim refutes the claim in a chat with Page Six.