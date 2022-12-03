Drake reschedules New York shows again due to 'production delays'

Drake postponed his upcoming concert shows at the Apollo Theater for a second time.

The rapper was originally scheduled to perform at the venue on November 11th, but had to cancel in order to pay respects at friend and fellow rapper Takeoff's funeral on that same day.

The show was then rescheduled for December 6th.

The rapper along with his radio channel Sound 42, and broadcasting company SiriusXM wrote in a joint statement sent to People cited 'production delays' as reasoning to postpone once again.

"These upcoming shows for SiriusXM are so incredibly special for us. If you are going to play the world famous Apollo Theater, it has to be a world class production. We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert but an experience our fans deserve. With that said, we are up against some production delays that are just out of our control," the statement read.

The statement further elaborated that decision came after many "difficult meetings" and conversations, explaining that it would allow for the necessary time to complete the work.

His appearance at the Apollo Theater has been rescheduled for January 21 and 22, 2023.

According to the outlet, the Hotline Bling hitmaker, 36, released a joint album with 21 Savage on November 4 and had his last live performance at the Budweiser Stage in his hometown of Toronto on August 1.