 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Cardi B to release new album 'next year' she says 'it's not ready yet'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Cardi B to release new album Next Year she says its not ready yet
Cardi B to release new album 'Next Year' she says 'it's not ready yet'

Cardi B is gearing up for a brand new album that is most likely to release sometime in 2023.

The American rapper, 30, dropped her Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy in 2018, and her fans have been waiting to see more work from her.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club on Thursday, the host on the show Charlamagne Tha God asked the Bodak Yellow rapper regarding the release date of her upcoming album.

"I have no choice, I have to put it out," she replied. "I have like a couple of songs that are like definite, I don't know. I don't know what's going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and put it out."

She then confessed that the project is "missing something. I gotta put it out, I gotta put it out next year."

The host pitched the idea of releasing it on her latest album Invasion of Privacy's fifth anniversary, April 6, 2023 and the rapper did not oppose.

Most recently, Cardi B released Tomorrow 2 with GloRilla and they both also performed the track at the American Music Awards, which were held in November.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry inflicting pain ‘to the point of no return’

Prince Harry inflicting pain ‘to the point of no return’
Meghan Markle suggests 'collusive' and 'secret-sharing relationship' with Queen

Meghan Markle suggests 'collusive' and 'secret-sharing relationship' with Queen
Nick Cannon gets admitted in Hospital due to Pneumonia

Nick Cannon gets admitted in Hospital due to Pneumonia
Jennifer Lopez fears ‘losing fans’ as Ben Affleck walks on thin ice

Jennifer Lopez fears ‘losing fans’ as Ben Affleck walks on thin ice
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘never wanted to work on Netflix show?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘never wanted to work on Netflix show?
Drake reschedules New York shows again due to 'production delays'

Drake reschedules New York shows again due to 'production delays'
Meghan Markle thirsty to 'hijack' Prince William 'publicity'

Meghan Markle thirsty to 'hijack' Prince William 'publicity'
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Boston visit sparks ‘unsurprising’ reaction from fans

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Boston visit sparks ‘unsurprising’ reaction from fans