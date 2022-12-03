Cardi B to release new album 'Next Year' she says 'it's not ready yet'

Cardi B is gearing up for a brand new album that is most likely to release sometime in 2023.

The American rapper, 30, dropped her Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy in 2018, and her fans have been waiting to see more work from her.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club on Thursday, the host on the show Charlamagne Tha God asked the Bodak Yellow rapper regarding the release date of her upcoming album.

"I have no choice, I have to put it out," she replied. "I have like a couple of songs that are like definite, I don't know. I don't know what's going on with me. I need to just make up my mind and put it out."

She then confessed that the project is "missing something. I gotta put it out, I gotta put it out next year."

The host pitched the idea of releasing it on her latest album Invasion of Privacy's fifth anniversary, April 6, 2023 and the rapper did not oppose.

Most recently, Cardi B released Tomorrow 2 with GloRilla and they both also performed the track at the American Music Awards, which were held in November.