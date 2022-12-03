 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS RM unveils inspiration behind 'Indigo' says 'I’m In His Debt'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

BTS RM unveils inspiration behind Indigo says I’m In His Debt
BTS RM unveils inspiration behind 'Indigo' says 'I’m In His Debt'

BTS member RM wholeheartedly expressed his liking and admiration for the Korean artist Yun Hyong Keun.

Per Koreaboo, BTS singer and rapper RM’s first ever solo album Indigo seems to have been influenced by his reverence towards Yun Hyong Keun.

From using the painting in the background of Indigo’s album jacket to calling his tracklist 10 Blues.

Yun’s 1972 piece, Blues seemingly had deep impact on RM and it has been reflected in his album from the start.

RM shared the golden life advice that he remembered from his favorite artist,

“He always said you have to be human first/ Don’t try to do art, just have fun, savoring all the sorrows and joys of life.”

The rapper also took major lessons from Yun’s life that was filled with tremendous hardships.

Yun experienced the Japanese colonial rule in Korea, and the postwar dictatorship era.

RM feels immense respect for the legendary artist for living through constantly turbulent times and he was still being able to produce art, this fascinates the BTS leader to no end.

“In his time, people were starving and there was art, but most people were [focused on getting] food and [the need to] survive…I could never imagine how they could think of art at those times – [through] the wars, the fights, the politics. That’s why I have a big respect [for] especially him. He never bowed down to the bad things.” RM told News Express.

The reason behind highlighting Yun’s work and words in his solo album was to spread the artist’s message to the world.

RM admitted that he wants to “be an ambassador of him ’cause I’m in his debt.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles sister Princess Anne officially confers city status on Bangor

King Charles sister Princess Anne officially confers city status on Bangor
Kanye West released a whole ‘white supremacy manifesto’ in THIS song

Kanye West released a whole ‘white supremacy manifesto’ in THIS song
Kanye West faces another backlash as his Reddit forum taken over by Tylor Swift memes amid new row

Kanye West faces another backlash as his Reddit forum taken over by Tylor Swift memes amid new row
Balenciaga designer, CEO apologize for ad campaign featuring children

Balenciaga designer, CEO apologize for ad campaign featuring children
Prince Harry ‘never told’ Queen Elizabeth had died?

Prince Harry ‘never told’ Queen Elizabeth had died?
TV hosts are ‘sick of the sight’ of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘crying’

TV hosts are ‘sick of the sight’ of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘crying’
Jack White turns guns on Elon Musk amid Kanye West suspension

Jack White turns guns on Elon Musk amid Kanye West suspension
Furious Kanye West fans cancel Parler amid takeover deal axe

Furious Kanye West fans cancel Parler amid takeover deal axe
Jennifer Lopez opens up on ‘most intimidating’ thing about parenthood

Jennifer Lopez opens up on ‘most intimidating’ thing about parenthood
Kim Kardashian soars temperature in Miami amid Kanye West cheating claims

Kim Kardashian soars temperature in Miami amid Kanye West cheating claims
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry provoke King Charles' anger with new publicity stunt?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry provoke King Charles' anger with new publicity stunt?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leaving Firm in ‘heaps of distress’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leaving Firm in ‘heaps of distress’