Jennifer Lopez opens up on ‘most intimidating’ thing about parenthood

Jennifer Lopez has been celebrating her rekindled romance with her new husband Ben Affleck but the actor is also marking her return to work.

The On The Floor hit-maker on Friday stepped out in Beverly Hills, California as she rocked a casual look. JLo tied her hair up in a messy bun and rocked big ear loops.

The 53-year-old also appeared on Vogue’s 73 Questions as she talked about her 14-year-old twin children, Max and Emme.

Jennifer was asked about her work ethic which she described as “relentless”. She said that she wants her kids to learn from her career that “if you work hard, you can accomplish anything.”

She also opened up on the “most intimidating” things of parenthood to which she replied “everything,” before adding, “definitely the teenage years.”