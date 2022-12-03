 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West released a whole ‘white supremacy manifesto’ in THIS song

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Kanye West released a whole ‘white supremacy manifesto’ in THIS song
Kanye West released a whole ‘white supremacy manifesto’ in THIS song

Kanye West has long made waves on the music scene but it was until recently when he supported Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party.

However the rapper has apparently released a whole ‘white supremacy manifesto’.

The Donda 2 hitmaker was slammed by Jimmy Kimmel as he said: “We’ll load it into a cannon and launch it into the ocean, shall we?”

Kanye released a controversial song blackhead shaven in 2013 in which he said that he would have died if he had revealed what he knew.

“You’ve been a menace for the longest time. But I’m not finished, I’m loyal. And you know it,” West says in the song.

“If I had known what I knew in the past, I would have passed out in –. “ he added.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop artist was also slammed by Piers Morgan for his pro-Nazi statements, “I had a lengthy text exchange with Kanye ‘Ye’ West the other day which indicated he’s now reveling in causing maximum offence.

"He wasn’t just racist, and anti-Semitic, but horribly homophobic too - and his latest pro-Hitler rant is sadly more evidence he’s lost the plot,” Piers wrote on Twitter this Friday.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles sister Princess Anne officially confers city status on Bangor

King Charles sister Princess Anne officially confers city status on Bangor
Kanye West faces another backlash as his Reddit forum taken over by Tylor Swift memes amid new row

Kanye West faces another backlash as his Reddit forum taken over by Tylor Swift memes amid new row
Balenciaga designer, CEO apologize for ad campaign featuring children

Balenciaga designer, CEO apologize for ad campaign featuring children
Prince Harry ‘never told’ Queen Elizabeth had died?

Prince Harry ‘never told’ Queen Elizabeth had died?
TV hosts are ‘sick of the sight’ of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘crying’

TV hosts are ‘sick of the sight’ of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘crying’
Jack White turns guns on Elon Musk amid Kanye West suspension

Jack White turns guns on Elon Musk amid Kanye West suspension
Furious Kanye West fans cancel Parler amid takeover deal axe

Furious Kanye West fans cancel Parler amid takeover deal axe
Jennifer Lopez opens up on ‘most intimidating’ thing about parenthood

Jennifer Lopez opens up on ‘most intimidating’ thing about parenthood
Kim Kardashian soars temperature in Miami amid Kanye West cheating claims

Kim Kardashian soars temperature in Miami amid Kanye West cheating claims
BTS RM unveils inspiration behind 'Indigo' says 'I’m In His Debt'

BTS RM unveils inspiration behind 'Indigo' says 'I’m In His Debt'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry provoke King Charles' anger with new publicity stunt?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry provoke King Charles' anger with new publicity stunt?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leaving Firm in ‘heaps of distress’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry leaving Firm in ‘heaps of distress’