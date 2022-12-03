Kanye West released a whole ‘white supremacy manifesto’ in THIS song

Kanye West has long made waves on the music scene but it was until recently when he supported Adolf Hitler and the Nazi party.

However the rapper has apparently released a whole ‘white supremacy manifesto’.

The Donda 2 hitmaker was slammed by Jimmy Kimmel as he said: “We’ll load it into a cannon and launch it into the ocean, shall we?”

Kanye released a controversial song blackhead shaven in 2013 in which he said that he would have died if he had revealed what he knew.

“You’ve been a menace for the longest time. But I’m not finished, I’m loyal. And you know it,” West says in the song.

“If I had known what I knew in the past, I would have passed out in –. “ he added.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop artist was also slammed by Piers Morgan for his pro-Nazi statements, “I had a lengthy text exchange with Kanye ‘Ye’ West the other day which indicated he’s now reveling in causing maximum offence.

"He wasn’t just racist, and anti-Semitic, but horribly homophobic too - and his latest pro-Hitler rant is sadly more evidence he’s lost the plot,” Piers wrote on Twitter this Friday.