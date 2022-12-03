 
Saturday Dec 03 2022
Bradley Cooper cuts casual figure as he steps out with Irina Shayk in NY

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Bradley Cooper caught onlookers' attention when he seen outside the Radio City Music Hall in New York City with Irina Shayk and their five-year-old daughter.

The 47-year-old Hollywood star, who has been in news with the reports of reconciliation with the supermodel, was papped on Friday.

Dressed up in a casual outfit, Bradley rocked a dark blue hoodie under a padded jacket which he paired with matching bottoms.

He also tried to fly under the radar with a beanie while the supermodel wore dark sunglasses. Irina wore a long black coat and paired it with a pair of matching boots.

This is the couple’s second outing together over last the two weeks, as they both were spotted spending Thanksgiving together with their daughter Lea.

Meanwhile, an insider recently spilt the beans to People Magazine that A Star is Born actor ‘never enjoyed being single’.

"She always hoped they could find a way to make their relationship work again,” the source added while revealing that "Irina still has her own place in N.Y.C., she spends most of her time at Bradley's."

"Even though they always got along and co-parented well, their daughter is the happiest when they are all together," the insider shared.

