Sunday Dec 04 2022
Hilaria Baldwin says 'We are not okay' when asked about Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' tragedy

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Hilaria Baldwin recently shared that she and husband Alec Baldwin have still not recovered from the tragic movie shoot incident where he mistakenly shot the cinematographer and killed her.

During a preview interview with Extra published on Friday, December 3, Hilaria Baldwin opened up that she and her husband Alec Baldwin are "not okay" even a year after the unfortunate Rust shooting.

In an emotional interview, the 38-year-old yoga instructor said, "We can't be okay. No one is okay."

Dressed in all-black attire, Hilaria took a long silence, when the podcast host asked the question, before speaking while her voice cracked. "It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined", she added.

The emotional statement comes a year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set on October 21, 2021, by a prop gun with live shots that Alec Baldwin accidentally fired.

Halyna's husband, Matthew had filed a lawsuit against Alec, however, in October 2022, a settlement between the parties was reached. 



