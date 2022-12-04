Hilaria Baldwin says 'We are not okay' when asked about Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' tragedy

Sunday Dec 04, 2022
During a preview interview with Extra published on Friday, December 3, Hilaria Baldwin opened up that she and her husband Alec Baldwin are "not okay" even a year after the unfortunate Rust shooting.
In an emotional interview, the 38-year-old yoga instructor said, "We can't be okay. No one is okay."
Dressed in all-black attire, Hilaria took a long silence, when the podcast host asked the question, before speaking while her voice cracked. "It was and is a tragedy that nobody could ever have imagined", she added.
The emotional statement comes a year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot on set on October 21, 2021, by a prop gun with live shots that Alec Baldwin accidentally fired.
Halyna's husband, Matthew had filed a lawsuit against Alec, however, in October 2022, a settlement between the parties was reached.