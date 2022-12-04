 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Happy Birthday Jin: When the K-Pop star revealed his wish to have kids

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Happy Birthday Jin: When the K-Pop star revealed his wish to have kids
Happy Birthday Jin: When the K-Pop star revealed his wish to have kids

BTS' Kim Seok-jin aka Jin is celebrating his 30 birthday today, just a few days ahead of his mandatory military service.

A few months after his debut, the eldest member in his interview with Ize magazine revealed that he wanted two kids.

Jin said, "My first child will be a daughter, and my second child will be a son. I want my son to have an older sister. I have an ideal image of having an older sister."

"Most guys with an older sister told me this- that the older sister puts allowance in her little brother’s wallet. My older brother took money out of my wallet!" Jin continued

Jin is the first member of BTS to enlist for mandatory military service in South Korea.

Recently, the BTS star released his first-ever solo single The Astronaut on October 28, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Dua Lipa father went behind her back to approach Qatar World Cup organisers

Dua Lipa father went behind her back to approach Qatar World Cup organisers
Meghan Markle to be ‘pitted’ against Kate Middleton in Netflix show?

Meghan Markle to be ‘pitted’ against Kate Middleton in Netflix show?
Kanye West demands burger chain to ‘withdraw trademark that references Ye’

Kanye West demands burger chain to ‘withdraw trademark that references Ye’
Sam Asghari takes fans inside his prep for Britney Spears birthday surprise

Sam Asghari takes fans inside his prep for Britney Spears birthday surprise
King Charles urged not to ‘flunk his first big test’ with Prince Harry

King Charles urged not to ‘flunk his first big test’ with Prince Harry
Trevor Noah cheers up on Ghana win against South Korea

Trevor Noah cheers up on Ghana win against South Korea
Not fit for a King: Historic royal Crown to be altered for Charles’ coronation

Not fit for a King: Historic royal Crown to be altered for Charles’ coronation
Selena Gomez hints ‘new music’ during Variety’s hitmakers event

Selena Gomez hints ‘new music’ during Variety’s hitmakers event
Meghan, Harry are ‘not nice people’, slams ‘Loose Women’ Carol McGiffin

Meghan, Harry are ‘not nice people’, slams ‘Loose Women’ Carol McGiffin
Shakira breaks silence on rumours of her dating surfing instructor

Shakira breaks silence on rumours of her dating surfing instructor
Britney Spears claims she looks ‘exactly’ like Jessica Simpson

Britney Spears claims she looks ‘exactly’ like Jessica Simpson