Happy Birthday Jin: When the K-Pop star revealed his wish to have kids

BTS' Kim Seok-jin aka Jin is celebrating his 30 birthday today, just a few days ahead of his mandatory military service.

A few months after his debut, the eldest member in his interview with Ize magazine revealed that he wanted two kids.

Jin said, "My first child will be a daughter, and my second child will be a son. I want my son to have an older sister. I have an ideal image of having an older sister."

"Most guys with an older sister told me this- that the older sister puts allowance in her little brother’s wallet. My older brother took money out of my wallet!" Jin continued



Jin is the first member of BTS to enlist for mandatory military service in South Korea.

Recently, the BTS star released his first-ever solo single The Astronaut on October 28, 2022.

