 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Here’s the first look at Jaskier in Netflix upcoming ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Here’s the first look at Jaskier in Netflix upcoming ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’
Here’s the first look at Jaskier in Netflix upcoming ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

Netflix just tossed a coin to Jaskier in its upcoming The Witcher spinoff, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Entertainment Weekly shared an exclusive look at actor Joey Batey who will be reprising his role as the fan-favourite minstrel Jaskier.

In the original show, Batey’s character is stars alongside Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia – who will be played by Liam Hemsworth in fourth season of the show. The spinoff show will be a four-episode mini-series, which takes place 1,200 years earlier, chronicling the events leading to the rise of the first prototype Witcher and the supernatural phenomenon known as the conjunction of the spheres.

In the exclusive look, in a bloody atmosphere, Jaskier is seen battered with his hands tied up in rope, holding himself up on his knee.

Here’s the first look at Jaskier in Netflix upcoming ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’

Jaskier, showrunner Declan de Barra confirmed to EW in an interview back in September, is the pseudo narrator of Blood Origin.

“I think it was one of the first sets of notes on the pilot that I wrote. I think it was Lauren who suggested it,” De Barra said, referring to Lauren S. Hissrich, the architect of the Witcher series on Netflix. “I think she made the suggestion of Jaskier in terms of having a through line and a narrator of sorts.”

De Barra also revealed that initially Batey’s role was supposed to be small but it became larger as the production progressed. “When we got the chance to do some pickup shots, we were like, 'Let's make it even beefier and more poignant,'" he recalls. "And we did. I'm just very happy.”

The series is slated to release on December 25th, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Dua Lipa father went behind her back to approach Qatar World Cup organisers

Dua Lipa father went behind her back to approach Qatar World Cup organisers
Meghan Markle to be ‘pitted’ against Kate Middleton in Netflix show?

Meghan Markle to be ‘pitted’ against Kate Middleton in Netflix show?
Kanye West demands burger chain to ‘withdraw trademark that references Ye’

Kanye West demands burger chain to ‘withdraw trademark that references Ye’
Sam Asghari takes fans inside his prep for Britney Spears birthday surprise

Sam Asghari takes fans inside his prep for Britney Spears birthday surprise
King Charles urged not to ‘flunk his first big test’ with Prince Harry

King Charles urged not to ‘flunk his first big test’ with Prince Harry
Trevor Noah cheers up on Ghana win against South Korea

Trevor Noah cheers up on Ghana win against South Korea
Not fit for a King: Historic royal Crown to be altered for Charles’ coronation

Not fit for a King: Historic royal Crown to be altered for Charles’ coronation
Selena Gomez hints ‘new music’ during Variety’s hitmakers event

Selena Gomez hints ‘new music’ during Variety’s hitmakers event
Meghan, Harry are ‘not nice people’, slams ‘Loose Women’ Carol McGiffin

Meghan, Harry are ‘not nice people’, slams ‘Loose Women’ Carol McGiffin
Shakira breaks silence on rumours of her dating surfing instructor

Shakira breaks silence on rumours of her dating surfing instructor
Britney Spears claims she looks ‘exactly’ like Jessica Simpson

Britney Spears claims she looks ‘exactly’ like Jessica Simpson